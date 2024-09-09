Danao City: Man who was looking for his partner stabs 2 neighbors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 34-year-old man landed in jail after he allegedly stabbed two neighbors while he was looking for his common-law partner.

The stabbing incident happened at around 12:51 a.m. on Monday, September 9, in Tangke 2, Camaligbato in Brgy. Taboc in Danao City in northern Cebu.

In a report, Danao City Police said that the suspect, who was identified as Eliseo, had a heated argument with his common-law partner due to a “family problem.”

During the argument, Eliseo alleged took out a kitchen knife and threatened to kill the woman, whose name was withheld by the police.

Fearing for her life, the woman reportedly left their home and sought the assistance of the barangay.

Eliseo tried to follow his partner but failed to locate her.

Danao City police said that Eliseo asked his first victim, Dexter, 36, if he saw the woman. He allegedly got angry when Dexter said that he did not see the woman and stabbed him several times.

The second victim, Wilfredo, 32, and his cousin saw the commotion and tried to pacify Eliseo. But Eliseo also stabbed Wilfredo hitting him on the right hand and left arm.

Both victims were brought to the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City for the treatment of their injuries. The two men remains admitted to the hospital as of this writing.

Meanwhile, Eliseo was apprehended by the responding policemen and will be charged with two counts of frustrated homicide.

