Vista-Barbosa duo snatches mixed doubles title at SUGBU Grand National Open

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 09,2024 - 06:57 PM

The top five pairs of the mixed doubles open of the 2024 SUGBU Grand National Doubles Open. | Photo from SUGBU

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 2024 SUGBU Grand National Doubles Open concluded with an impressive performance by out-of-town bowlers, as the Sugarland Tenpin Association Inc. (STAI) from Bacolod City clinched the mixed doubles open title.

The dynamic duo of Syd Vista and Andrey Barbosa outshone the local favorites, defeating SUGBU’s Maeng Viloria and John Galindo in the championship round.

Vista and Barbosa displayed remarkable consistency and precision, posting a total of 446 pinfalls to surpass Viloria and Galindo’s 408 pinfalls, effectively ending SUGBU’s winning streak.

This marked the first time that SUGBU, which had previously claimed two titles in the tournament—including Viloria’s mixed open masters championship—failed to secure a third.

The Bacolod pair had an advantage heading into the finals, having dominated the qualifying round with an outstanding 3,651 pinfalls over eight games.

Their top-seed finish earned them an automatic slot in the finals, while Viloria and Galindo, who placed second with 3,587 pinfalls, had to fight their way through the semifinals.

In that match, they bested Mark Hodgkinson and Karl Barbosa with a commanding 474-413 pinfall victory.

For their triumph, Vista and Barbosa took home a well-deserved ₱120,000 cash prize.

Viloria and Galindo settled for the runner-up prize of ₱60,000, while Hodgkinson and Karl Barbosa secured ₱40,000 for their third-place finish.

TAGS: bacolod city, Sugbu
