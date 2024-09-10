Visayan Electric Co. plants 2,000 seedlings in San Fernando

On Saturday, September 7, 2024, employees from Visayan Electric Co., the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) One to Tree, the local government unit of Barangay San Isidro, and the San Isidro Fisherfolks Association came together for a meaningful environmental initiative.

Visayan Electric Co. is the 2nd largest electric utility provider in the Philippines. To know more, follow Visayan Electric on Facebook and visit its website.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Visayan Electric has spearheaded a mangrove planting effort in San Isidro, San Fernando, a community that hosts one of its key substations.

The volunteers, including local residents and partner companies, as well as company staff, enthusiastically participated in planting 2,000 mangrove seedlings. This effort is crucial for the local ecosystem, as mangroves play a vital role in coastal protection, supporting biodiversity, and combating climate change by sequestering carbon.

The annual mangrove planting initiative not only strengthens the relationship between Visayan Electric employees and the local community but also plays a crucial role in the conservation and enhancement of San Isidro’s coastal environment. Through this ongoing commitment, Visayan Electric demonstrates its steadfast dedication to environmental sustainability and community involvement, reinforcing its role as a proactive corporate citizen.

