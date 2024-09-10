World Dancesport Cebu Open 2024 kicks off this Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is set to host the prestigious World Dancesport Cebu Open 2024, alongside the Philippine Dance Sport Federation (PDSF) Quarter National Championships, from September 13 to 15 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

This year’s event will feature over 100 elite dancesport pairs from more than 30 countries, marking another significant international competition organized by the Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC), led by its founder and the “Father of Cebu Dancesport,” Eduard Hayco and the PDSF.

Spectators will have the opportunity to witness world-class athletes vying for dancesport supremacy in what has become a long-standing tradition for Cebu City.

Competitors from the United States, Brunei, China, Italy, Germany, Belgium, France, Kazakhstan, Russia, Australia, Croatia, Mongolia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China), Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Turkey, and Vietnam will take the stage in the largest dancesport competition in the Philippines.

The event will take place in the expansive Grand Ballroom of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, offering an impressive setting for this renowned competition.

In last year’s edition, Korea’s Hoon Jung and Yeeun Lee claimed the gold medal in the Standard Adult category, while Spain’s David Diaz Falcon and Denis Beccari triumphed in the Adult Latin category.

Cebu’s own top contenders, Southeast Asian Games medalists Angelo Marquez, Wilbert Aunzo, and Pearl Marie Cañeda, secured podium finishes for the Philippines, adding a local touch of pride to the international event.

