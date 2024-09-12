Cebu City Council OKs P384M SB2, early submission of SB3 eyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Council has approved the P384-million supplemental budget (SB) No. 2 for 2024 during its regular session on September 11.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the budget and finance committee, reiterated the budget’s largest allocations, including P145 million for garbage collection and disposal, P100 million for street paving and repairs, and P70 million for the healthcare program.

Additionally, P38.8 million will fund the Mayor’s scholarship program, P36 million will go towards information technology upgrades at Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), and P10 million has been set aside to settle prior payables from city offices.

READ MORE:

Cebu City proposes P384 million supplemental budget for 2024

Raymond: Only P171M out of P405M spent for Palarong Pambansa 2024

Cebu City Council slashes Rama’s proposed P100B budget to P25B

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia submitted the proposal during the regular council session on August 14. The budget underwent review by the Committee on Budget and Finance, chaired by Wenceslao, before receiving final approval.

Funding for SB No. 2 comes from the city’s savings on personal services from April to June 2024, along with realignments from current appropriations and surplus adjustments.

On September 10, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia instructed the council to fast-track supplemental budget 3 (SB3) to ensure timely implementation by October.

He stated that submitting SB3 early would help prevent delays toward the end of the year, particularly in addressing employee bonuses and citywide health programs.

“Mao man nay akoa, action, action, action, di ba? So… we will already submit the SB3, and hopefully, to be approved by October, para November, December dili na ta magsige og hunahuna pa uy. Mas sayo, mas maayo,” Garcia said.

(That is what I am doing, action, action, action, right? So…we will already submit the SB3, and hopefully, to be approved by October, so that by November, December, we will no longer think about anything else. The earlier, the better.)

READ MORE:

Solving Cebu City’s ‘worsening’ flooding crisis: A billion-peso ambition

House panel finishes OP budget in 15 minutes; parliamentary courtesy hit

He said that SB3 would include funding for the city’s Preventive Health Care Program and bonuses for government employees, including job order personnel.

Meanwhile, aside from DPS, other allocations in SB No. 2 cover essential services and projects, including drainage improvements to mitigate flooding, which had remained a critical issue in the city.

Portions of the budget will also go toward public health initiatives and enhancing services in Cebu City’s government hospitals and health centers.

The approval of SB2 follows SB No. 1, which was passed in March 2024, allocating P963 million for various initiatives, including hosting the Palarong Pambansa and transitional housing for displaced families.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP