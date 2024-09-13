WDSF Cebu Open 2024 takes center stage this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over a thousand dancesport athletes will showcase their skills in the World Dancesport Cebu Open 2024, alongside the Philippine Dance Sport Federation (PDSF) Quarter National Championships, from September 14 to 15 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

According to the competition’s organizer, Edward Hayco, who is also the founder of the Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC), this will be the biggest gathering of dancesport athletes in the country this year.

Dancesport athletes from the United States, Brunei, China, Italy, Germany, Belgium, France, Kazakhstan, Russia, Australia, Croatia, Mongolia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China), Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Turkey, and Vietnam will take the dance floor in this two-day competition.

“The biggest gathering of dancesport athletes in the Philippines will converge in Cebu to join the grandest competition in the country,” said Hayco, who is also a commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Meanwhile, the PDSF Quarter National Championships will take place simultaneously with the WDSF World Dancesport Cebu Open this weekend.

It will feature current and aspiring members of the Philippine dancesport team, competing not just for monthly rankings but also for a spot on the national team.

DTCC has been dominating this national competition in its past editions, raking in multiple gold medals across different categories.

Of course, the competition will be supervised by adjudicators or judges from other countries as well.

