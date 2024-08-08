Cebu’s Palaro golden girl Asia Paraase Shines at Kadawayan Davao City Athletics

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Asia Paraase, Cebu’s celebrated track and field star, delivered an outstanding performance at the 39th Kadawayan Davao City Athletics Meet held at the University of Mindanao in Davao City.

The 17-year-old athlete from Lapu-Lapu City clinched two gold medals and one bronze in a competition featuring top track and field talents from Visayas and Mindanao.

Paraase excelled in the 5,000-meter and 3,000-meter runs and secured a bronze in the 1,500-meter event.

Her impressive results echoed her success at the Palarong Pambansa, where she emerged as a standout by winning gold in both the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter runs.

In addition to her success, Paraase was honored with the “Most Inspiring Story” award at the Palarong Pambansa last month.

“Thank you po Doc Gerry Mayo sa oportunidad na ibinigay nyo po sa akin, at sa mga ka-teammates ko po na galing pa po sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas,” Paraase wrote in a Facebook post.

“Sana po ay maraming oportunidad na kagaya pa po nito sa susunod po. Sa aking trainer Sir Alex Loloy, sir kahit na umiyak ako sa oval dahil wala akong tiwala sa sarili ko nung nalaman ko po na nalagay ako sa open category, ikaw po ang nandiyan at pilit akong pinapaniwala sa sarili ko at sa kakayahan ko. Isa kang walang katulad, sir!”

Paraase is also one of the vaunted long-distance runners of the Spectrum Runners Club.

