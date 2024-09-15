Rough seas: 400 passengers stranded at Angasil Port on Sunday

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – At least 400 individuals were left stranded at the Angasil Port in Brgy. Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City on Sunday, September 15, following the suspension of sea travels to Olango Island.

Their travels was put on hold until weather conditions improved later in the day or at around 5 p.m.

And while they were at the Angasil Port, the city government, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRMMO), provided the stranded passengers with ready-to-eat food.

Porridge were distributed to at least 200 passengers who arrived at the port on Sunday morning while packed meals were given to 336 individuals who remained in the area until noontime.

“Gipa kaon ganinang udto, gi-atiman ang moabot ngadto sa 400 ka mga lumulopyo sa Isla sa Olango sa mga tinugyanan sa Lapu-Lapu City Rescue human way gipalarga sa Phils. Coast Guard nga bangka ug fast craft tungod sa dagkong bawud dala sa habagat,” Nagiel Bañacia, the CDRMMO head, said in a Facebook post.

CDRRMO’s Water and Search Rescue (WASAR) team also monitored the passengers’ health by checking on their blood pressure and fatigue levels, especially the senior citizens.

Gale warning

Earlier, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, issued a gale warning due to the Habagat.

Among the areas that were affected by the gale warning were the seaboards in Visayas, including the western seaboards of Negros Occidental, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Ilo-ilo, Negros Oriental, Guimaras, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Southern Leyte and Leyte.

The gale warning also affected the western seaboard of Southern Luzon and the western-eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

“Kining gale warning direct naman ning naka-disseminate ng PCG nationwide, so naa napod silay basis for [the] cancelation [of sea travels],” said Jhomer Eclarino of Pagasa-Mactan.

