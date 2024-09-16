TD Gener to make landfall in Isabela or Aurora – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Gener has maintained its strength and is expected to make landfall in Isabela or Aurora, the state weather bureau said on Monday afternoon.

In its 2 p.m. cyclone update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Gener is forecast to make landfall in Isabela or Aurora within the next 24 hours and may emerge over the coastal waters of La Union or Pangasinan on Tuesday (September 17) morning.

“Gener may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between tomorrow late evening and Wednesday morning. Outside the PAR region, Gener will continue heading northwestward or west-northwestward and make landfall over southern mainland China on Friday (September 20),” Pagasa said.

ALSO READ:

Gener: LPA now tropical depression, Signal No. 1 up in N. Luzon

LIST: No classes in Cebu on Sept. 16 due to bad weather

“Gener will likely cross the landmass of mainland Luzon as a tropical depression, although the possibility of reaching tropical storm category prior to landfall is not ruled out. Over the West Philippine Sea, Gener may reach tropical storm category by tomorrow evening or on Wednesday,” it added.

As of Monday afternoon, Gener was moving north-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour (kph). It was carrying a maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The state weather bureau said the following areas are still under signal no. 1:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

The northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real) including Polillo Islands

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP