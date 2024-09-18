BE Residences celebrates groundbreaking of Balai Helena in Dauis, Panglao Island

On September 14, 2024, Balai Helena by BE Residences officially became the first master-planned community by BE Residences in the Province of Bohol, marked by its groundbreaking ceremony. Named after Helena Benedicto, the Benedicto family matriarch, this development is situated in the heart of the breathtaking Panglao Island, offering a serene island lifestyle.

We’re eager to see the positive impact of Balai Helena in the coming years, and we hope to make all of you, and especially my grandmother, proud. ENRIK BENEDICTO HEAD OF DIGITAL MARKETING BE GROUP / BE RESIDENCES

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Helena Benedicto, Vice Chairman of BE Group; Grand Benedicto, President and CEO of BE Group and Honorary Consul of Romania; Enrik Benedicto, Head of Digital Marketing; and Nova Noval, Chief Operations Officer. Local government officials in attendance included Mayor Roman Bullen of Dauis and Mayor Edgardo Arcay of Panglao, Bohol.

Enrik Benedicto, Head of Digital Marketing, expressed his excitement about this new development, saying, “We’re eager to see the positive impact of Balai Helena in the coming years, and we hope to make all of you, and especially my grandmother, proud.”

Balai Helena will feature a vibrant commercial complex with a variety of shops and three stunning residential towers offering Studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and Sky Yarden units.

Future residents can look forward to resort-like amenities and expansive open spaces at ‘Tugkaran.’ These include ‘Dayon,’ a free-form pool for both adults and children; ‘Tapok,’ the perfect venue for celebrations and gatherings; ‘Obra,’ a semi-covered workspace ideal for remote work and learning; and ‘Duwa,’ an interactive playground for children and the young at heart.

The development boasts a unique basket weave façade, paying homage to Filipino craftsmanship. As Architect Love Sarte shared, “We have fused Boholano culture and modern living into one harmonious community.”

Additional features include a standby generator, CCTV coverage in public areas, Wi-Fi connectivity, two high-speed elevators per tower, a comprehensive fire detection and alarm system, a sprinkler system, and leasable storage spaces.

Since the start of pre-selling, Grand Benedicto, President and CEO of BE Group, revealed, “As of today, we’ve sold out our first building. The second building is about 70% sold, so we feel confident that by the end of the year, we’ll have sold out the second building and will be ready to launch our third.”

The property, located in Brgy. Dao, Dauis, Panglao Island, offers convenient access to key destinations: just 10 minutes from Panglao International Airport, 15 minutes to Alona Beach, 20 minutes to Tagbilaran City Sea Port, and 15 minutes to BE Grand Resort.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own a piece of paradise! Visit the Show Suite Units on the 2nd floor of JLU Centre Bloc, Tagbilaran Uptown IT Hub. For more information, visit their official Facebook page @BEResidencesOfficial or their website at www.beresidences.com.

advt.

RELATED STORIES:





