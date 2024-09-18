cdn mobile

Two men injured in Oslob, Cebu after cargo truck overturns

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | September 18,2024 - 11:22 PM

A cargo truck overturned along the national highway in Oslob, southern Cebu, spilling packs of rice into a creek beside the road on Wednesday, September 18. | Contributed photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tons of rice were scattered in a creek after a cargo truck tipped over along the national highway in Barangay Tanawan, Oslob town, southern Cebu, early Wednesday morning, September 18.

The accident, which resulted in two men being hospitalized, occurred at around 5:55 a.m.

According to a police report, they were informed about the incident by a concerned citizen.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the cargo truck on its side beside the road, having crashed due to a self-accident.

Its contents, which included 25 tons of rice, had spilled into the creek.

The truck driver was identified as 31-year-old Rome Mañosa Pacunla, a resident of Barangay Cangharay, Jimalalud, Negros Oriental.

Police reported that Pacunla was traveling from Cebu City back to Negros Oriental at the time of the incident.

He was accompanied by his assistant, 26-year-old Jeboy Repula, who was seated in the passenger seat. Both men work for a trucking company.

Pacunla told authorities that he attempted to apply the brakes as he approached a curve on the highway. However, the brakes allegedly failed.

He also mentioned hearing a bursting sound as one of the truck’s wheels exploded.

According to police, Pacunla said that he steered the truck to the side of the road to avoid hitting bystanders.

However, due to the heavy load, the vehicle tipped over.

Both Pacunla and Repula sustained minor injuries and were taken to the district hospital for immediate medical attention.

As of this writing, both men are receiving treatment and are expected to be released after undergoing X-ray examinations.

To prevent accidents like this, Oslob police reminded motorists to regularly inspect their vehicles’ condition before traveling and to drive with caution.

Oslob is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 118 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

