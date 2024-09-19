Cheaper plane fares expected in October amid lower fuel surcharge

By: Tyrone Jasper C. Piad - @inquirerdotnet September 19,2024 - 11:47 AM

Plane fares are expected to decrease further next month due to the reduction of the fuel surcharge to a year-low level. This change is expected to encourage more travel during the upcoming holiday season.

The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) recently announced that the fuel surcharge for October will be lowered to Level 4 from the current Level 5.

Passengers will pay additional P117 to P342 for domestic flights and P385.70 to P2,867.82 for flights abroad under Level 4.

These are lower compared to Level 5 rates: P151 to P542 for domestic flights and P498.03 to P3,703.11 for international flights.

The fuel surcharge rate for next month is the lowest since August of last year. Prior to this, the fuel surcharge level was switching between Levels 5 and 6 only this year.

Fuel surcharges are additional fees by airlines to help them recover fuel costs. These are separate from the base fare, which is the actual amount paid by the passenger for his or her seat.

