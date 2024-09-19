‘Save Tañon Strait’ drive vs Toledo coal plant expansion relaunched

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several environmental groups gathered in Cebu City on Wednesday, September 18, to protest the expansion of the coal power plant in Toledo City.

Called the “Save Tañon Strait,” the campaign called for the government to stop the construction of a third unit in a coal power plant there.

Among those who attended were representatives of the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED), Philippine Earth Justice Center, Sanlakas Cebu, community-based groups in Toledo and Bishop Gerardo Aminaza of the Diocese of San Carlos.

All of them pointed out that building another boiler for the coal-powered plant would lead to detrimental effects to its surrounding environment, particularly the Tañon Strait.

This included potential adverse effects on biodiversity as well as the livelihoods of over 40,000 fisherfolks who rely on the Tañon Strait, said Aminaza.

“We are on a time where the earth is calling on us to protect it and yet our leaders are moving backwards. Tañon Strait is one of the largest protected areas in the Philippines, a seascape that gives millions life and bounty,” Aminaza said.

The bishop also appealed to government officials, both in the local and national level, to uphold the coal moratorium that effectively suspended the construction of more coal power plants.

Additionally, Krishna Ariola of CEED and laywer Kristine Joy Argallon of PECJ questioned the legality of the plant’s expansion.

They added that its owners may have failed to fully comply with regulations, and even accused national government officials for allegedly colluding to have this approved.

This is why they decided to file cases against Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla before the Office of the Ombudsman for his alleged violation last July, said Ariola.

Should the expansion of Toledo City’s coal power plant proceed, this would make the coal moratorium moot and academic and effectively pushing the country to further rely on unsustainable fossil fuels as source of energy, she added.

“The era of coal should end now,” said Ariola.

