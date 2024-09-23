Alqueza-Tapaya tandem tops SUGBU 3rd quarterly doubles c’ships
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Edgar Alqueza and Arthur Tapaya claimed victory in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) 3rd Quarterly Doubles League Championships on September 22 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.
The pair outperformed 17 other teams, totaling 38 bowlers, marking a record attendance for the tournament, which welcomed new member Richard Turner, a seasoned American bowler.
Alqueza and Tapaya completed the qualifying round with 6,250 pinfalls, finishing behind top qualifiers Aui Padawan and Jomar Jumapao, who scored 6,373 pinfalls, securing their finals berth.
In the semifinals, Alqueza and Tapaya triumphed over Rene Ceniza and Rey Velarde, scoring 380 pinfalls compared to their opponents’ 365. In the final match, Alqueza and Tapaya achieved 400 pinfalls, defeating Padawan and Jumapao, who managed 383.
In the weekly doubles event, Celis Viloria and David Pena emerged victorious with a total of 1,714 pinfalls, followed by John Galindo and Maeng Viloria with 1,678 pinfalls, and Rommel Calipay and John Wick Gasataya in third with 1,567 pinfalls.
Also, SUGBU has partnered with BowlerX, a U.S.-based bowling equipment brand, to enhance training for both youth and adult bowlers.
The collaboration was announced last weekend by ambassador Mark Hodgkinson, with the aim of preparing Cebuano bowlers for international competition alongside talent from Davao and Cagayan de Oro.
