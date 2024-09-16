Senior keglers top SUGBU doubles tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A week after organizing Cebu’s biggest national-level doubles event, the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) returned to its regular doubles shootout tournament on Sunday, September 15, with senior bowlers Vivian Padawan and Geff Buyco winning the title.

The tournament held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center saw Padawan and Buyco outplaying younger keglers in this four-game series. They scored a total of 1,634 pinfalls.

The duo scored 432 pinfalls in the third game, their highest in the entire tournament, but prior to that they knocked down 417 pins.

ALSO READ:

Vista-Barbosa duo snatches mixed doubles title at SUGBU Grand National Open

Viloria, Bueno-Ranido duo rule 2024 SUGBU Grand National Doubles Open

Dodong and Tess Dante tandem rules SUGBU doubles bowling tilt

Placing second was MJ Villa and Rommel Calipay who finished their campaign 1,596 pinfalls. Their best game was in the opening round with 422 pinfalls.

Rounding off the top three was Eric Bucoy and David Pena with 1,592 pinfalls. Their best game was in the third round where they scored 427 pinfalls.

The fourth to 10th placers of the SUGBU doubles shootout tournament were Arthur Tapaya and Luke Bolongan (1,584), Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut(1,577), Manny Bueno and Nestor Ranido (1,571), Chris Ramil and Robert Sarvida (1,550), Rene Ceniza and Rey Velarde (1,533), Aui Padawan and Heber Alqueza (1,493), and Cedric Luckenwald and Uwe Schulze (1,434), respectively.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP