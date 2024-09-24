Daughter of Harry Roque: SC protection writ vs House arrest order

MANILA, Philippines — A protection writ from the Supreme Court (SC) against the contempt and arrest orders issued by the House of Representatives Quad Committee (Quad Com) has been sought on Monday by the daughter of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

The SC has been asked to issue a writ of amparo prohibiting the Quad Com from effecting Roque’s arrest. This was done through a 66-page petition of Roque through his daughter Bianca Hacintha.

A writ of amparo is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty, and security has been violated or is threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official, employee, or private individual.

“The actions of the respondents (referring to the House of Representatives Quad Com) were committed with grave abuse of discretion in exercising their legislative powers in an abusive manner, and in usurping the investigative powers reserved for the Executive Branch and the adjudicative powers reserved for the Judicial Branch of government,” read the petition.

The younger Roque urged the high court to issue a Temporary Protection Order against the Quad Com.

She said the Quad Com committed grave abuse of discretion when it required her father to produce additional documents or attend any future hearing or meeting.

She said her father “has the right against self-incrimination,” which is recognized in the 1987 Constitution.

“Legislative inquiry must respect the individual rights of the persons invited to or affected by the legislative inquiry or investigation. Hence, the power of legislative inquiry must be carefully balanced with the private rights of those affected,” her petition read.

Roque’s daughter implored the SC to draw the line where the power of Congress should end and the fundamental constitutional rights of every citizen should be given primacy.

According to the petition, Atty. Roque “has already provided all the information that are relevant and pertinent to the subject of the congressional inquiry.” These included three public hearings of the House of Representatives on the subject of internet gaming licensees and Philippine offshore gaming operators.

