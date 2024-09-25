4 spider-fight gamblers nabbed in Cebu City barangay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four more individuals were caught in the act of illegally betting on spiders fighting on a stick in Doña 1, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, September 24.

The arrested happened at 9:05 p.m. or hours after 42 individuals were caught committing the same crime in Barangay Lorega, Cebu City.

READ MORE:

Cebu City: Fighting spiders send 42 gamblers to Parian jail

Online gambling addiction: Measures in Cebu City to stop it pushed

38 collectors of illegal gambling booths in Cebu face charges

Among those arrested were John Teogangco, 41, from Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu; and Kirby Da-al, 24, from Brgy. Sambag 2, Cebu City.

Police also apprehended Laverer Cabahug, 53, and Leomar Padigos, 31, both residents of Brgy. Punta Princesa in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, police failed to arrest another suspect identified as Jovie Estaniel.

Police, in a report, said that they received an illegal gambling alarm involving spider-fighting in the barangay on Tuesday.

Upon the arrival of responding personnel, the suspects were caught in plain view betting on their favored spiders that were made to fight on a stick.

Four out of the five suspects failed to run away and were apprehended by authorities.

Operatives confiscated during the operation P2,090 in betting money, an improvised spider ring with rope attached to both ends, and two small boxes each containing six spiders.

As of this posting, the suspects are detained at the Labangon Police Station’s custodial facility.

Charges for illegal gambling or for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 (PD 1602) are now being readied against them, according to the report.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP