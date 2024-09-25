2 drug dens shut down in Negros Oriental, Bohol on Monday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities dismantled two alleged drug dens and arrested six drug personalities in separate buy bust operations in Negros Oriental and Bohol provinces on Monday, September 23.

The drug stings also resulted in the seizure of suspected shabu worth P108,000, according to a report from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

At around 1:28 p.m. on Monday, operatives conducted a buy bust operation in Sitio San Jose, Brgy. II, in Bais City, Negros Oriental, through the help of concerned citizens.

READ: City buy-bust: 5 suspects caught inside drug den

They apprehended the subject of the operation and the alleged drug den maintainer, who was identified as Romeo Vingco Jr. Also arrested were drug den visitors Adrian Alvis, 24, and Jimmy Salon, 36.

Authorities confiscated from their possession six packs of suspected shabu worth at least P40,800 and various drug paraphernalia.

READ: 3 men nabbed inside Dumaguete City drug den

Leia Alcantara, the PDEA-7 spokesperson, said they conducted a case buildup for four weeks prior to the conduct of the buy-bust operation. She said that Vingco typically disposes 20 grams of illegal drugs per week.

Dauis drug den

Meanwhile, law enforcers in Brgy. Totolan in Dauis town in Bohol province raided an alleged drug den in the area following a tip from a confidential informant.

READ: Tagbilaran drug den: Couple, drug den visitor arrested

At around 8:54 p.m. of the same day, law enforcers nabbed fisherman Arnold Alconaba, who allegedly moonlights as a drug den maintainer.

Law enforcers also arrested drug den employee Vanessa Telmo, 29, and drug den visitor Juniel Abanto, 25. They also confiscated 10 grams of suspected shabu valued at P68,000 from the drug den in Dauis.

Alcantara said they learned during their case buildup that Alconaba, 41, is able to dispose 25 grams of illegal drugs per week.

All of the arrested drug suspects are currently detained while authorities prepare for the filing of charges for the violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP