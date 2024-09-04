3 men nabbed inside Dumaguete City drug den

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tips coming from concerned citizens helped law enforcers dismantle a suspected drug den in Zone 2, Brgy. Lo-oc in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental and arrested three drug suspects.

The drug sting was conducted at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3.



Law enforcers apprehended the subject of the operation, alleged drug den maintainer Joeson Aguilar, 29. Also arrested were John Michael Maribao, 26, and Junard Maribao, 27, who were at the drug den during the buy-bust operation.

Operatives seized six packs of suspected shabu weighting at least six grams and worth P40, 800 and various drug paraphernalia.

Case buildup

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said that Aguilar is able to dispose of up to 20 grams of illegal drugs per week.

They conducted a case buildup against Aguilar for three weeks after they received information on his alleged involvement in illegal drugs from his neighbors.

Alcantara said that Aguilar had been previously arrested for selling illegal drugs and was released in 2021 after he agreed to a plea bargain.

The three arrested suspects are currently detained while authorities prepare for the filing of charges against them.

The buy-bust operation on Tuesday was conducted by personnel of the PDEA Negros Oriental Provincial Office, in coordination with the Police Regional Office (PRO- 7) Regional Intelligence Unit – Negros Oriental Provincial Intelligence Team.

