Adventure reimagined: Global Star Motors unveils the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Adventure enthusiasts and off-roading aficionados were treated to a thrilling spectacle as Global Star Motors, the leading automotive distributor in VisMin, unveiled the latest addition to the Jeep lineup, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The launch event took place on September 19 at Nustar Resort and Casino.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, a rugged and iconic off-road vehicle, has long been admired for its exceptional capabilities in challenging terrains. With its legendary heritage dating back to World War II, the Rubicon has solidified its reputation as a true terrain-conquering machine.

Kenneth Huan, the Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Global Star Motors, emphasized in his welcoming speech that the Rubicon embodies the spirit of adventure, freedom, and passion.

“It is a bold evolution that brings the thrill of freedom, passion, and adventure to your everyday life. It is still very much the ultimate terrain-conquering vehicle, but also brings the comfort you want in a daily commute,” Kenneth Huan said.

The Head of Sales for Jeep Philippines at Inchcape Philippines, Arlan Reyes was also present during the launch and shared that the Rubicon isn’t just about tackling the outdoors but also about transforming the everyday into something extraordinary.

“For decades, the Rubicon has been known for its resilience and capability. But today, it stands as an emblem of freedom, adventure, and authenticity,” Reyes added.

The new Wrangler Rubicon not only retains its iconic off-road prowess but also incorporates modern features for enhanced comfort, safety, and connectivity. From its advanced technologies to its luxurious interiors, the Rubicon offers a seamless blend of ruggedness and sophistication.

As part of the launch event, guests were treated to a captivating presentation highlighting the key features and benefits of the new Wrangler Rubicon. To make the event even more exciting, Nustar Resort & Casino announced a special giveaway where a lucky Nustar member could win their very own Jeep Wrangler Rubicon through a grand raffle by January 1, 2025.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is now available at Global Star Motors showrooms in Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Cebu City. For more inquiries, please call (032) 260 3333.

