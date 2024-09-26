Roundabout project at SRP: Cebu City awaits DPWH to implement it

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is still waiting for the roundabout project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to be implemented at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Councilor Rey Gealon, who recently became chairperson of the SRP Governing Board, said he already met with DPWH-7 Director Danilo Villa Jr. to discuss the matter since it was a project of the national government.

Part of their discussion was its design, he said. Gealon described it as an “interchange” roundabout which had features of a flyover.

This design is not the same as the usual form of roundabout which can be seen in Fuente Osmeña Circle or the “rotunda.”

“Ang roundabout nga atong gitan-aw karon is in the form of an interchange nga kanang wa’y impact sa traffic,” Gealon said.

(The roundabout that I am looking at right now is in the form of an interchange that has no impact on the traffic.)

According to him, the motorists who will use the roundabout project at the SRP junction of F. Vestil Street will not disrupt the traffic flow, especially those going to the city proper.

Gealon said the details of the design would be further discussed next week together with the technical committee of the DPWH.

He added that the design would be the first of its kind in the Philippines.

Gealon, who also chairs the transportation committee, previously expressed his frustration over the delay of the project, which had been in the pipeline for some time.

He explained that funding had already been appropriated, but the DPWH had yet to implement the plan.

“This roundabout has been a long-standing project of the DPWH. In fact, the funds have already been allocated, and we are just waiting for its implementation,” Gealon said in an interview on Friday, September 13.

Since the city is just waiting for its implementation, Gealon said he would be hopeful the DPWH would carry out the project sooner as it would be beneficial for Cebu City, considering the future of the city’s traffic situation once the establishment near SM Seaside would start their operations.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the SRP Governing Board convened to address concerns on the increasing traffic at the SRP.

According to the city’s public information office, part of the solutions included ‘inviting utilities and towing companies to present proposals focused on improving traffic management, as new businesses continue to establish at the SRP.’ | with reports from Pia Piquero

