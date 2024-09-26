Cuenco: No division in City Council amid political party split

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The political parties of acting Cebu City mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and suspended mayor Michael Rama recently revealed the councilors who have joined their team.

On Sept. 23, the Kugi, Uswag, Sugbo (Kusug) party headed by Garcia presented its new set of officers and these were the councilors who won in the 2022 elections under Partido Barug, a local party that was founded by Rama.

They are Councilors James Anthony Cuenco, the Kusug executive vice president; Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, vice president for north district; Renato “Junjun” Osmeña, vice president for south district; Rey Gealon, treasurer; Jerry Guardo, auditor; and Pastor “Jun” Alcover, public relations officer.

A day after, the Partido Barug also unveiled its slate for 2025 elections and it includes several incumbent councilors such as Donaldo Hontiveros, Francis Esparis, Joy Pesquera, Franklyn Ong, Noel Wenceslao, Philip Zafra, and SK Federation president Rhea Jakosalem.

READ: Osmeña slams Ong for joining Barug: ‘Driven by personal ambition

Partido Barug in Cebu City unveils slate for 2025 elections

Despite supporting and being under different parties, Cuenco said they would treasure the camaraderie they have established at the City Council.

“And we value the moments that we had, especially when Raymond is the vice mayor, he took it upon himself to really make us very close together,” Cuenco said.

“Walay distinction whether sa iyaha or didto sa pikas or unsa man. Wala’y distinction. We promised each other that we will maintain, we will treasure the moments that we had together,” he added.

Cuenco also said they treasure the respect they have for each other in the council, and he looks forward to working with the councilors whatever the results of the 2025 elections may be.

“I don’t see that polarization (in the City Council) will happen,” he said.

Being emotional in the council usually happens, especially during the sessions where they get to exchange discussions on resolutions and proposed ordinances, Cuenco said.

But he said his colleagues in the council are mature enough to “take things seriously” in the legislative process. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP