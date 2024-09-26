Cebu partners with Singapore for sustainable projects

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial government has partnered with Singapore for the implementation of sustainable infrastructure projects that might boost the province’s economy further.

A ceremonial signing of memorandum of understanding (MOU) took place at the Capitol on Wednesday, September 25 between Cebu province and Infrastructure Asia.

Present during the event were Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Lavan Thiru, executive director of Infrastructure Asia, and members of the Cebu Provincial Economic Enterprise Council (EEC).

Garcia signed on behalf of the province while Thiru for Infrastructure Asia.

The MOU signing signaled the start of cooperation between Cebu province and Infrastructure Area for sustainable projects focusing on, but not limited to, water supply, waste management, renewable energy, and transportation.

These projects, in turn, would also help spur more economic activities in Cebu, Garcia said during her speech.

“The future looks bright indeed now that we have an ally in looking for more interested investors who are willing to come over, partner with the Cebu Provincial Government, and truly be one with us in pushing this island province into even greater heights of progress and development,” she said.

For her part, See expressed optimism that the latest partnership between Cebu and Singapore will translate to more opportunities for both areas.

“We are confident that this partnership will open doors to sustainable infrastructure solutions that will benefit the people of Cebu and create opportunities for Singapore-based companies to contribute meaningfully,” she said.

Infrastructure Asia was established by the Singaporean government, through its Enterprise Singapore and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, to support infrastructure financing and development in the region.

Benefits of collaboration for Cebu

For Cebu, its collaboration with the provincial government here will not only cover hard infrastructure projects themselves but also to facilitate ‘connections with international investors, seek market feedback on projects, and amplify the visibility of projects to an international audience.’

In addition, Thiru disclosed that they have companies who are willing to invest in Cebu.

“We do have good solutions in Singapore that can help address some of the concerns that you have raised with us,” he added, referring to their previous meeting with Garcia in 2023.

It can be recalled that last year, the governor met with See and officials from Infrastructure Asia. Part of their meeting’s agenda was to seek areas where the two governments can collaborate.

