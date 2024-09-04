Winzir elevates Cebu’s sports scene by championing local teams

WinZir is one of the top growing online casinos here in the Philippines. It is a subsidiary of Sandbox Entertainment Corporation and is licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). Launched in July 2022, WinZir swiftly earned popularity and began to be a go-to platform among gaming enthusiasts.

By sponsoring and promoting local teams in Cebu, Winzir is fostering a culture of athletic excellence and providing much-needed resources to help these teams thrive. This support extends beyond mere financial backing, as Winzir is deeply involved in nurturing the sports community, offering guidance, and creating opportunities for young athletes to shine on bigger stages.

These can be attributed to its diverse game selection, user-friendly interface, attractive promotions, secure payment options, and strong customer support. Its focus on the local market, compliance with regulations, strategic marketing efforts, and community engagement have all played significant roles in its rapid growth. As the platform continues to innovate and cater to the needs of Filipino players, its position as a leading online casino is likely to strengthen even further.

As the leading online gaming and betting platform in the Philippines, WinZir continues to uphold its commitment to community development by actively supporting local sports teams in Cebu. With its “Champion for a Cause” campaign, the brand has been collaborating with several sports leagues and has a partnership with home-grown athletes and teams here in Cebu.

One of their long time and notable partnerships is with the Gentle Giants from the Cebu Football Club (CFC). This collaboration is not only reinforcing CFC’s position as a strong contender in the PFL, where they have impressively secured second place for two consecutive seasons, but it is also paving the way for greater exposure on the global stage. By supporting CFC’s participation in international tournaments, this partnership is expanding the team’s opportunities, potentially elevating their status in the global football community and bringing more recognition to Philippine football. It showcases the hardwork and dedication of both organizations to promote football not only here in the Philippines but also on the international field.

Another promising partnership of WinZir is with Metro Cebu Basketball League. It is an exciting amateur basketball tournament in Cebu City, Philippines. This league is known for its fierce competition and dedicated athletes. It also serves as a platform for basketball enthusiasts to demonstrate their skills and passion for the game. Each year, the tournament attracts large crowds, making it one of the most anticipated sporting events in the region. Through this strategic partnership, the league is now known by local fans and continues to grow in popularity and influence in the local sports community. With Winzir’s involvement, fans can now expect exciting promotions, real-time updates, and exclusive betting opportunities, making the Metro Cebu Basketball League an even more thrilling experience for both players and spectators. As it draws large crowds, this will further cement its place as a cornerstone of Cebu’s sporting culture.

As a celebration for their second anniversary, WinZir recently concluded a boxing event dubbed as “Mano-a-Mano sa Sugbo” that features some of the finest boxers in Cebu. In partnership with Prime Stag Sports, WinZir delivered thrilling and adrenaline filled matches that punched the enthusiasm of the local fans. The said event highlighted Cebu’s rich boxing culture and brought the community together for an exciting and memorable night.

Being a brand that values and supports local talent, WinZir is also proud to have partnered with the Cebu Flying Disc Association to help incredible athletes grow and achieve their goals. Cebu has always been a hotbed of athletic talent, and with Winzir’s involvement, the region’s sports landscape is poised for even greater success. By investing in local teams, Winzir is helping to elevate the quality of competition and bringing national attention to Cebu’s sports scene. This not only benefits the athletes but also boosts local pride and encourages more youth to engage in sports.

The “Champion for a Cause” initiative is a testament to Winzir’s belief that sports have the power to transform lives and communities. By aligning with local teams, Winzir is championing a cause that goes beyond entertainment and profit. It’s about building a future where sports can flourish and where young athletes have the support they need to succeed. As part of their initiative, Winzir is not only enhancing the competitive spirit in the region but also empowering athletes and sports organizations at the grassroots level to reach new heights. This shows that WinZir’s dedication to sports transcends the virtual world of online betting.

By sponsoring and promoting local teams in Cebu, Winzir is fostering a culture of athletic excellence and providing much-needed resources to help these teams thrive. This support extends beyond mere financial backing, as Winzir is deeply involved in nurturing the sports community, offering guidance, and creating opportunities for young athletes to shine on bigger stages.

advt.

This press release is brought to you by Winzir / Sandbox Entertainment.