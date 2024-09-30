Visayan Electric Co. power saving tips for households with senior citizens

Most Filipino households are multigenerational, reflecting the cultural value of caring for extended families, especially the elderly. With rising living costs, families with senior citizens need to adopt energy-saving practices to manage their monthly electric bills while ensuring that lolo and lola enjoy a comfortable and fulfilling life.

CDN Digital’s Power Saving Tips series is in partnership with the Visayan Electric Co. For more information, follow Visayan Electric Co. on social media.

The Visayan Electric Co., the country’s second-largest electric utility, offers households with senior citizens five practical ways to reduce monthly electric bills.

Put the senior citizens’ beds near the window for natural ventilation

Senior citizens, more often than not, would spend more time inside their bedrooms. Households with air-conditioned rooms for their senior citizens may opt for natural ventilation by situating beds near windows. Large and open windows, in particular, will not only provide natural lighting but natural ventilation, as well. This practical way will not only help save costs for electric bills but will also save senior citizens from heat stroke.

Use a “thermos” or tumbler for storing hot water instead of using a heater every time

Senior citizens often enjoy hot beverages, like coffee in the morning or milk in the evening. While many modern households rely on water heaters, older generations have long used thermos tumblers to keep water hot throughout the day. This practical approach not only conserves energy but also saves time. A “thermos” or tumbler can typically store at least two liters of hot water, maintaining its temperature for hours, and making it readily available for use without the need for reheating.

Opt for board games or reading materials rather than televisions or radio for senior citizens’ daily activities

Family members who have reached an age where mobility becomes limited often spend their time watching movies or listening to the radio. Due to their weaker physical condition, senior citizens tend to sit more and move less. Instead of spending excessive time in front of the television or by the radio, they could engage in board games or spend time reading. These activities not only reduce energy consumption but also help stimulate their brains.

Store medicines in medicine cabinets where the temperature is natural rather than refrigerating

Along with a weaker physical condition, senior citizens often have accumulated various health maintenance needs, depending on the illnesses they have developed earlier in life. Most of these medications and supplements require storage in a cool, dry place. Instead of storing them in the fridge, they can be kept in medicine cabinets within their bedrooms for easy access.

Preheat water instead of using a water heater for showers

Due to weaker physical conditions, senior citizens’ bodies can no longer tolerate cold water. Most of them need hot water for their baths. Instead of using a water heater for showers, family members or caretakers can pre-heat water on the stove. This practice will soothe their bodies, relieve stress, improve blood circulation, and enhance their sleep at night.

