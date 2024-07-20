AIA Cebu Marathon 2025 targets record 10,000 runners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s most festive footrace, the AIA Cebu Marathon officially opened its early registration for the January 12, 2025 race that will start and end at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds.

Organizers from the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) are targeting to draw 10,000 participants in a bid to surpass last January’s 8,800 total number of runners who joined the race.

In a press conference on Friday, July 19, at the SM Seaside City Cebu, CERC official and Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages said they want the participants, especially those who will join the 42-kilometer full marathon to register early and prepare early for the grueling race.

“We want to make sure our participants register early and prepare early. We want to avoid last minute registrations, particularly in the full 42k distance,” said Pages.

Also, one of their thrusts for next year’s race is to promote Cebu Marathon internationally, especially to neighboring Asian countries that have direct flights to the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

“One of the reasons we have to start the registration early is because we want to go “Beyond Cebu” with Cebu Marathon. Cebu through our airport has connections with so many nearby Asian countries. We want to invite them, we have boosting our reach to these countries to join us,” added Pages.

Joining him during the presser were fellow CERC officials Jesse Taborada, Meyric Jacalan, Joel Juarez, Roy Trani, and AIA’s Paola Lipatan.

“So, for 2025, we are targeting no less than 10,000 participants, including a record for Cebu Marathon,” said Pages during the presser at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The early bird registration will run until September 30. Moving forward starting October 1, the regular registration will be applied to the four distances in the 42k, 25k, 12k, and 6k distances.

The AIA Cebu Marathon 2025 will still pass the iconic Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) and the third bridge linking Cebu mainland and Mactan Island is the also featured in the finisher’s medal.

To register, check out Cebu Marathon’s official website at cebumarathon.com.ph.

