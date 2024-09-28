Cebu weather: Partly cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu province will have partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the coming days, according to the latest weather forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a regional weather outlook released on Saturday, Pagasa said temperatures will range between 26 and 33 degrees Celcius, with light to moderate winds coming from the southwest.

Scattered rain showers or thunderstorms may occur, particularly in the afternoon or evening while coastal waters are expected to remain slight to moderate.

Similar weather conditions will persist through September 29, with temperatures forecasted between 26 and 31 degrees Celcius.

Pagasa said isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the region due to local convection.

Light to moderate winds

On September 30, the weather bureau forecasted temperatures between 26 and 32 degrees Celcius, with light to moderate winds still coming from the southwest. Slight to moderate coastal waters are also expected.

By October 1 and 2, temperatures in Metro Cebu will hover between 25 and 32 degrees Celcius. Winds will shift slightly, from the south to the southwest on October 1 and from the southeast to the northeast by October 2.

Pagasa expects the weather to remain partly cloudy with occasional rain showers or thunderstorms throughout this period.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression “Julian” is currently moving southward and is located 430 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, as of 3 a.m. today. Its effects are minimal in Cebu.

The tropical depression has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour but it is not expected to significantly impact the local weather in Metro Cebu.

However, Pagasa will continue to monitor the situation. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather bulletins, especially regarding possible localized thunderstorms that could lead to brief heavy downpours.

