Makabayan Coalition to field 11 senatorial bets for 2025 polls

MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan Coalition will field 11 senatorial bets coming from party-list groups representatives and members of other progressive groups for the 2025 midterm elections.

In a convention on Saturday in Quezon City, the coalition announced the 11-man senatorial slate bearing the slogan “Taumbayan Naman”. The coalition’s newest addition to its slate is Moro activist Amirah Lidasan who announced her senatorial candidacy on Tuesday.

The senatorial bets running under the coalition are:

Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Representative France Castro

Gabriela Partylist Representative Arlene Brosas

Kilusang Mayo Uno Secretary General Jerome Adonis

Former Gabriela Partylist Representative and former National Anti-poverty Commission Chairperson Liza Maza

Pamalakaya Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo

Former Bayan Muna Representative and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Chairperson Teddy Casiño

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Chairperson Danilo Ramos

Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) Chairman Mody Floranda

Urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) Secretary General Mimi Doringo

Filipino Nurses United Secretary General Jocelyn Andamo

Sandugo Movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination Co-chairperson Amiral Lidasan

According to Casiño, ordinary citizens should be given the opportunity to serve the public.

ALSO READ:

‘CheKiBam’ to run as independent candidates in 2025 elections

Rama declines invitation to run for senator

COMELEC releases schedule for 2025 elections, COC filing

“Ordinary citizens should be given the opportunity to participate and serve the public. The fight against corruption is a fight of the masses. We will not let those who reveal corruption be put in danger,” Casiño said.

Anti-Dynasty Law

The former Bayan Muna representative also said that he would push for an Anti-Dynasty Law to eradicate political dynasties in the country. The 1987 Constitution prohibits political dynasties in the country.

Further, Domingo who hails from an urban poor group said that the “evil” worsens the plight of the poor.

“Hunger and poverty that are being experienced by the poor continue to worsen. Because of what? Because greed and evil continue to prevail.,” Domingo expressed.

The coalition also unveiled the first nominees of the four party-list groups running under the slate: Human rights lawyer and Former representative Neri Colmenares from Bayan Muna, former representative Antonio Tinio from ACT, former representative Sarah Elago from Gabriela Women, and lawyer and former UP Student Regent Renee Co from Kabataan.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP