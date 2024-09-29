Makabayan Coalition to field 11 senatorial bets for 2025 polls
MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan Coalition will field 11 senatorial bets coming from party-list groups representatives and members of other progressive groups for the 2025 midterm elections.
In a convention on Saturday in Quezon City, the coalition announced the 11-man senatorial slate bearing the slogan “Taumbayan Naman”. The coalition’s newest addition to its slate is Moro activist Amirah Lidasan who announced her senatorial candidacy on Tuesday.
The senatorial bets running under the coalition are:
- Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Representative France Castro
- Gabriela Partylist Representative Arlene Brosas
- Kilusang Mayo Uno Secretary General Jerome Adonis
- Former Gabriela Partylist Representative and former National Anti-poverty Commission Chairperson Liza Maza
- Pamalakaya Vice Chairperson Ronnel Arambulo
- Former Bayan Muna Representative and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Chairperson Teddy Casiño
- Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Chairperson Danilo Ramos
- Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) Chairman Mody Floranda
- Urban poor group Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) Secretary General Mimi Doringo
- Filipino Nurses United Secretary General Jocelyn Andamo
- Sandugo Movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination Co-chairperson Amiral Lidasan
According to Casiño, ordinary citizens should be given the opportunity to serve the public.
“Ordinary citizens should be given the opportunity to participate and serve the public. The fight against corruption is a fight of the masses. We will not let those who reveal corruption be put in danger,” Casiño said.
Anti-Dynasty Law
The former Bayan Muna representative also said that he would push for an Anti-Dynasty Law to eradicate political dynasties in the country. The 1987 Constitution prohibits political dynasties in the country.
Further, Domingo who hails from an urban poor group said that the “evil” worsens the plight of the poor.
“Hunger and poverty that are being experienced by the poor continue to worsen. Because of what? Because greed and evil continue to prevail.,” Domingo expressed.
The coalition also unveiled the first nominees of the four party-list groups running under the slate: Human rights lawyer and Former representative Neri Colmenares from Bayan Muna, former representative Antonio Tinio from ACT, former representative Sarah Elago from Gabriela Women, and lawyer and former UP Student Regent Renee Co from Kabataan.
