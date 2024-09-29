Cebu consul eyes closer PH-China cooperation as PRC marks 75th anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the People’s Republic of China (PRC) celebrates its 75th founding anniversary on October 1, the Chinese Consul in Cebu hopes to achieve stronger ties between the Philippines and China.

The Consul General of PRC in Cebu had an advance celebration of the PRC’s founding anniversary on September 27, Friday.

It was attended by no less than 500 individuals including representatives of the local government units, Cebu and Mandaue Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Cebu Chinese schools, immigration and customs officials, and diplomatic corps.

In her speech, Zhang highlighted the developments of China through the years towards modernization.

“For the past 75 years, the Communist Party of China (CPC) has led the Chinese nation united and strive hard. We successfully found the right path for modernization and created the two major miracles, fast economic development and long-term social stability. China’s progress boosts the confidence of developing countries in achieving modernization,” Zhang said.

Furthermore, she went on describing what the Chinese modernization is about. She said that it is “people-centered” with the “goal to meet the people’s aspiration for a better life.”

“China won the largest battle against poverty in human history and has built up the world’s largest social security network, education system, medical and health system,” she added.

Chinese modernization is also “green,” Zhang said, with harmony between humanity and nature. It is also “peaceful.”

“Peace is in China’s DNA. China has never waged a war, or encroached upon a single inch of another country’s land. China does not oppress or rob any other nation in any form, instead it goes all out to help fellow developing countries,” Zhang said.

READ: Chinese Consul: Cebuanos are always welcome to visit China

With this, she said that Chinese modernization benefits the world since their country “is a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a champion of international order.”

Shr recalled CPC’s third plenary session in July this year where a “new blueprint” was crafted for “further deepening reform comprehensively to advance China’s modernization.”

Amid everything, Zhang said that China looks forward to working with the other nations for the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.

“When China engages with the world, it all along values good faithand good neighborliness. China adheres to the policy of developing friendship and partnership with neighbors, and acts on the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness,” the consul general said.

And when it comes to China’s relationship with the Philippines, Zhang hopes to strengthen the bilateral ties with the two countries.

“The Consulate General is ready to work with friends from all walks of life to enhance people-to-people exchanges and to promote friendship between local governments,” she said.

Zhang also looks forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines in 2025. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP