Noynay falls to Kazakh Olympic gold medalist Yeleussinov

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Joe “Jaw Breaker” Noynay of Bogo City suffered a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO) loss to unbeaten Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov in a one-sided bout held today, September 29 (Manila Time), in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Noynay, who has now lost two consecutive fights, was unable to continue after the fifth round. He quit on his stool after being thoroughly outmatched.

Prior to the stoppage, the Filipino fighter was knocked down twice, struggling to find an answer to Yeleussinov’s precise and punishing offense.

ALSO READ:

Noynay takes on Japanese knockout artist in Tokyo

Bogo’s Noynay TKOs erstwhile unbeaten Australian

Champ dethroned: Cebuano Noynay suffers KO loss

The bout’s first knockdown came in the opening round, when Yeleussinov landed a brutal liver shot via a left hook.

Noynay quickly rose to his feet but was outboxed for the remainder of the round.

Powerful blow

By the fourth round, Yeleussinov unleashed a flurry of combinations, dropping Noynay for the second time with a stinging left straight followed by another powerful blow.

In a remarkable show of toughness, Noynay managed to beat the count and continued fighting.

However, the relentless assault from Yeleussinov carried on into the fifth round, where a barrage of head and body shots left Noynay unable to continue.

He quit on his stool during the break, giving the Kazakh fighter the TKO victory.

Earlier this year, Noynay also fell to Japanese prospect Jin Sasaki via TKO in a bout for the OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific welterweight titles. The loss in Kazakhstan drops Noynay’s record to 23 wins, 5 losses, 11 knockouts, and 2 draws.

Meanwhile, Yeleussinov, the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist, improved his perfect record to 12 wins, with 7 knockouts. This marks his second consecutive victory on home soil.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP