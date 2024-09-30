CDN wins big in 1st Cebu Metropolitan CMMA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Daily News Digital (CDN Digital) bagged three major awards during the 1st Cebu Metropolitan Catholic Mass Media Awards (CMMA).

CDN Digital’s Christian Dave Cuizon bagged the Best Photojournalism Award.

CDN Digital also won the institutional awards for News Writing and Special/Investigative Report for the Print/Online category.

Senior Multimedia Reporter Morexette Marie Erram’s entries for News Writing in English led the outlet to bag the first place.

READ MORE:

CDN Digital gives back on its 5th anniversary with the elderly of Gasa sa Gugma

CDN Digital hailed as Most Supportive Online News by DSWD

Entries by reporter Pia Piquero helped CDN Digital to win in the Special/Investigative Writing.

Leo Udtohan of Philippines Daily Inquirer Visayas, CDN Digital’s sister outlet under the Inquirer Group, also won the Feature Writing Category.

Present during Sunday’s awarding ceremony were Rev. Marcelino Antonio Maralit Jr., chair of the Episcopal Commission on Social Communication of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, Msgr. Agustin Ancajas chairperson Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on Social Communications, and Rev. Fr. Ramonito P. Maata, the chairperson of the Commission on Social Communication from the Diocese of Dumaguete.

In his speech, Palma expressed gratitude to media practitioners as well as communicators for their dedication to serve the public by upholding the truth as well as Christian values.

It reminds us that despite the many challenges in our times, we also have so much goodness in us, the desire in people, to contribute to their well-being of the community, and the realization that when many hands, hearts, heads, and prayers come together something beautiful can happen,” Palma said.

This is the first Cebu Catholic Mass Media Award that includes online/digital platforms in the major categories.

The CMMA for Cebu has also expanded to include stories outside of Archdiocese of Cebu. The Catholic Church has also recognized journalists covering from the Dioceses of Tagbilaran, Talibon, Maasin and Dumaguete.

“We are aware that by enlarging our tents, the tent of CAMMA, we are also expanding our work,” said Ancajas.

The 1st Cebu Metropolitan CMMA’s roster of judges composed of members of the Catholic church, media personalities and the academe in all dioceses covered.

Below is the complete list of winners

TELEVISION CATEGORY

1. TV Magazine Show

*Special Citation: “ANDISCOVERIES”, MyTV (Archdiocese of Cebu)

2. TV Special Events

*Special Citation: “DIPLOMA”, MyTV CEBU (Archdiocese of Cebu)

3. TV Talk Show

*Special Citation: “VOCES AMORIS WITH BRO. NOE DURA”, MyTV CEBU (Archdiocese of Cebu)

RADIO CATEGORY

1. PSA Plug

*Winner: “DEVCOMM PLUG”, DYSS SUPER RADYO GMA (Archdiocese of Cebu)

2. Radio Drama

*Winner: ANGELICA DEL CIELO, DYSS SUPER RADYO GMA (Archdiocese of Cebu)

3. Talk Show

*Winner: “TAKNA SA KABABAYEN-AN”, DYLA (Archdiocese of Cebu)

4. Development Communication Program

*Winner: “KASAYURAN UG KALAMBUAN”, DYMR RADYO PILIPINAS CEBU (Archdiocese of Cebu)

5. Radio Commentary

*Winner: “STRAIGHT TO THE POINT”, DYHP RMN CEBU (Archdiocese of Cebu)

6. Public Affairs

*Winner: “STRAIGHT TO THE POINT”, DYHP RMN CEBU (Archdiocese of Cebu)

7. News Program

*Winner: “MORNING NA CEBU NEWSCAST”, DYSS SUPER RADYO GMA (Archdiocese of Cebu)

8. Educational Program

*Winner: “IKAW UG ANG DSWD KAUBAN ANG KABAGOHAN”, DYHP RMN CEBU (Archdiocese of Cebu)

PRINT CATEGORY

1. Photojournalism (Individual Award)

*Winner: CHRISTIAN DAVE CUIZON, CEBU DAILY NEWS (Archdiocese of Cebu)

2. Column Writing (Opinion) (Individual Award)

*Winner: ATTY. RUPHIL BANOC, THE FREEMAN (Archdiocese of Cebu)

3. Editorial Writing (English) (Institutional Award)

*Special Citation: THE NEGROS CHRONICLE (Diocese of Dumaguete) “Remember Degamo”

4. Special/Investigative Writing – One Part (Institutional Award)

*Winner: CEBU DAILY NEWS DIGITAL (Archdiocese of Cebu)

5. Feature Writing (Individual Award)

*Winner: LEO UDTOJAN, PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER-VISAYAS BUREAU (Archdiocese of Cebu)

6. News Writing (Cebuano) (Institutional Award)

*Winner: BANAT NEWS (Archdiocese of Cebu)

7. News Writing (English) (Institutional Award)

*Winner: CEBU DAILY NEWS (Archdiocese of Cebu)

1. Publication – Souvenir Program

*Special Citation: DAN-AG (Archdiocese of Cebu)

2. Publication- Newsletter

*Special Citation: DAN-AG (Archdiocese of Cebu)

3. Publication- Books

*Special Citation: ECCE SACREDOS, RCAC SILVER JUBILARIANS 2021 (Archdiocese of Cebu)

DIGITAL MEDIA CATEGORY

1. Best Video of the Year

*Winner: “O MARIA AMONG MAHAL NGA PATRONA-THE DEVOTION TO THE VIRGEN DE ASUNCION DE MAASIN” NATIONAL SHRINE AND CATHEDRAL OF OUR LADY OF ASSUMPTION (Diocese of Maasin)

2. Best Event Coverage

*Winner: “SINULOG 2024 SA MYTV (FULL LIVE COVERAGE OF SINULOG 2024)”, MyTV CEBU (Archdiocese of Cebu)

3. Best Social Media Influencer

*Winner: FR. SAM (FR. SAMUEL CRAIG LEIDEL) (Archdiocese of Cebu)

4. Catholic School Facebook Page

*Winner: UNIVERSITY OF SAN JOSE-RECOLETOS (Archdiocese of Cebu)

5. Catholic Organization Facebook Page

*Winner: IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PARISH OF SOGOD-YOUTH MINISTRY (Diocese of Maasin)

6. Diocesan Commission Facebook Page

*Special Citation: Commission on Youth-Archdiocese of Cebu

7. Shrine Facebook Page

*Winner: ST. JOSEPH THE WORKER CATHEDRAL SHRINE (Diocese of Tagbilaran)

8. Parish Facebook Page

*Winner: PARROQUIA DE SAN PEDRO APOSTOL BANTAYAN (Archdiocese of Cebu)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP