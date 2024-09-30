Lapu-Lapu fire: P3M worth of properties lost, 38 people displaced 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A late Sunday evening fire destroyed five houses and displaced 38 individuals in Sitio Sto. Niño, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

Fire Officer III Jopet Obiña, fire investigator of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station, estimated the damage to property at P3 million.

Obiña said that they were still trying to find out what caused the fire.

He also said that they were also verifying allegations that the fire started from the kitchen of one of the houses.

The owner of the house, who used firewood in cooking could not have noticed that one of the firewood was not yet extinguished and this could have caused the fire.

However, Obiña said that they were still verifying this allegation.

“Matod sa mga nakakita, gikan kunod sa abuhan,” said Obiña, citing allegations from witnesses on where the fire started.

(According to those who saw the fire start, it was from the kitchen of that house.)

“Wala man sila magluto, pero duda nako wala guro na mapalong ba,” he added.

(They were not cooking anything, but I suspect that the fire from [one of the firewood] was not completely extinguished.)

The house where the fire allegedly started also used solar power as electricity.

“Ingon sila nga ang solar daw, pero layo ra man sa abuhan,” he said.

(They said that it could have been caused by the owner using solar power as electricity, but the fire started in the kitchen.)

However, with the fire allegedly starting at the kitchen of that house, then this could not have caused the fire.

Obiña said that they were still verifying these allegations.

The fire was raised in the first alarm and was declared under control at around 10:53 p.m. and was declared fire out at 11:01 p.m.

Five houses were burned in the incident affecting 38 individuals.

Currently, the fire victims were temporarily evacuated at the Bag-ong Kababayen-an Office of Barangay Basak.

Basak Barangay Captain Jasmine Chan also appeals to the public for donations for the fire victims.

“For those who wish to help further, we welcome any donations. You can drop off your contributions at our barangay hall. Every little bit helps as we work together to support those in need,” Chan said.

