Daily Gospel, October 3

This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 3, 2024, which is the Thursday of the twenty-sixth week in ordinary time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, October 2

Daily Gospel, October 1

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 10, 1-12.

The Lord Jesus appointed seventy-two others whom he sent ahead of him in pairs to every town and place he intended to visit.

He said to them, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest.

Go on your way; behold, I am sending you like lambs among wolves.

Carry no money bag, no sack, no sandals; and greet no one along the way.

Into whatever house you enter, first say, ‘Peace to this household.’

If a peaceful person lives there, your peace will rest on him; but if not, it will return to you.

Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you, for the laborer deserves his payment. Do not move about from one house to another.

Whatever town you enter and they welcome you, eat what is set before you, cure the sick in it and say to them, ‘The kingdom of God is at hand for you.’”

Whatever town you enter and they do not receive you, go out into the streets and say, ‘The dust of your town that clings to our feet, even that we shake off against you.’ Yet know this: the kingdom of God is at hand.

I tell you, it will be more tolerable for Sodom on that day than for that town.

Source: Dailygospel.org