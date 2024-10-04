Cebu FC loses to Selangor FC in AFC Champions League 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Losing woes continue to plague Cebu Football Club’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2 campaign after falling short against Selangor FC in their second group-stage match on Thursday night, October 3, at the MBPJ Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Gentle Giants lost narrowly to Selangor FC, 0-1, marking their second straight defeat in Group H of the AFC League 2. This result came just days after the Gentle Giants dominated Mendiola FC 1991 with a 6-0 victory in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 season in Manila.

The lone goal of the match came from Selangor’s Venezuelan midfielder Yohandry Orozco, who scored in the 10th minute off an assist from Chilean Ronnie Fernandez.

Despite the defeat, the Gentle Giants put on a valiant stand against the host team, limiting them to just one goal. Cebu FC’s goalkeeper, June Badelic, made several critical defensive stops throughout the match.

However, Selangor FC was the more aggressive team, firing 26 shots with eight on target, compared to Cebu FC, which managed only three attempts. One of those, from Rintaro Hama, came agonizingly close to equalizing, which would have resulted in a draw.

The victory moved Selangor FC to the No. 2 spot in Group H with one win and one draw, earning them four points. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC leads the group with six points from two wins.

In the other match of the day, Thailand’s Muangthong United FC lost to Jeonbuk, 1-4, placing them in third with one draw and one loss.

Cebu FC will look to end their losing streak when they face Muangthong United FC on October 23 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Selangor FC will next take on Korea Republic’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on the same date.

In the PFL, Cebu FC will face the Philippine Youth National Team on Sunday, October 6, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

