A Dream Launched: Cloud Education and Visa Services Philippines empowers Cebuano aspiration at the World Education Expo 2024

On October 5, 2024 the World Education Expo took place at Seda Hotel Ayala Cebu. The one-stop event was powered by Cloud Education and Visa Services Philippines, the leading global education consultant that ignited the ambitions of Cebuano dreamers.

Make yours a reality. Visit them at 3F JESA-ITC Building, General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City. For further information, inquiries, or to browse their website, visit https://cloudedu.com.au/ or call them at 0995 195 3902. Let Cloud Education and Visa Services guide you on your first step on your incredible journey.

The event was a launchpad for aspiring students from across the region. Attendees from the University of San Jose Recoletos, University of Southern Philippines, Cebu Normal University, and a multitude of other institutions found themselves face-to-face with representatives from top universities in Japan, Australia, Canada, Denmark, New Zealand, Ireland, the U.S., and the UK. It was a chance to seize educational opportunities, explore a diverse range of academic paths, and embark on life-altering journeys abroad.

“In Cloud Education and Visa Services Philippines, we specialize in helping students achieve their dreams by providing expert guidance on international visa applications, ensuring a smooth and successful journey towards higher education,” Cloud Education and Visa Services, Managing Director, Atty. Preacious Gumolon highlighted in her keynote.

The World Education Expo was also about creating a supportive ecosystem. Participating schools from abroad, like the University of Canberra, Crown Institute of Higher Education, Sydney Met, and Australian City International College, showcased their esteemed programs. To further assist the students on their international journeys, Cloud Education partnered with esteemed agencies like Adventus.IO, IELTS British Council, and Jellyfish Education Philippines.

Saksham Subedi, Executive Director of Cloud Education and Visa Services, provided inspiration at the occasion. He presented a vivid image of the transformational power of studying abroad.

“Studying abroad means going abroad and being able to work by yourself, being independent in life, getting to know friends from different cultures, from different countries,” Saksham Subedi.

Cloud Education and Visa Services Philippines was founded in Sydney, Australia, in 2019. Since its inception, the company has blossomed into a global education consultancy with a boosted local presence across Australia. Recognized as the official representative for many of Australia’s most prestigious universities, Cloud Education has a proven track record of success.

This success encouraged them to expand, and on July 5th, 2024, a new chapter began – the opening of the first Cloud Education and Visa Services office in the entire Philippines, located in Cebu City. This move reflects their commitment to empowering students across the nation.

Their vision is clear, to be the bridge between education and immigration, providing exceptional service by leveraging a network of dedicated professionals and experts.

Your dreams don’t have to remain aspirations. Make yours a reality. Visit them at 3F JESA-ITC Building, General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City. For further information, inquiries, or to browse their website, visit https://cloudedu.com.au/ or call them at 0995 195 3902. Let Cloud Education and Visa Services guide you on your first step on your incredible journey.

RELATED STORIES: