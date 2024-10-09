Mandaue: Honorarium hike of P500 for clean and green people if...

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — About 1,000 city-paid clean and green personnel in Mandaue City may soon receive a P500 increase in their monthly honorarium.

This is after the Mandaue City Council approved on the second reading the proposed ordinance of City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar pushing the increase of honorarium from P4,000 to P4,500 on Monday, Oct. 7.

If this gets passed on final reading on Monday, October 14, then this would become an ordinance and would be implemented after the mayor would sign it.

Clean and green personnel ensure that the streets are clean from solid waste and other garbage.

They also help lessen accidents as they free the streets of any unwanted objects which may disrupt, block or hinder the flow of traffic and impede the way of the view of traversing motorists, the propose ordinance said.

As they they report for work and perform their duties, the personnel are subjected to health risk especially with the bad weather and air pollution they are exposed to.

The clean and green personnel were granted the increase of the honorarium nine year ago in 2015 after the passing of ordinance no. 13-2015-1061A, where their honorariums were increased to P4,000 then.

Del Mar said that the nine years had passed, the cost of living had drastically increased due to inflation and several economic factors, thus, there was a need to provide an increase in the rate of honorarium of the personnel.

By increasing the honorarium, she said they would be more appreciative of their task and duties which would encourage them to work with enthusiasm.

