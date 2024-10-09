After taking his oath, Garcia drops ‘Singapore-like’ vision for Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – After he officially assumed as the new Cebu City mayor on Wednesday, Raymond Alvin Garcia announced his decision to already discontinue the city government’s “Singapore-like” vision.

Garcia said Cebu City has its own unique identity and should not strive to imitate other cities.

“Cebu City is not Singapore. In fact, we have a longer history as a civilization than Singapore,” Garcia said during a press conference that followed his oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday, October 9.

Having “Singapore-like Cebu City” is the core vision of dismissed Mayor Michael Rama’s administration. Rama had earlier said that he wanted Cebu City be more modern, clean, and livable, just like Singapore.

Garcia assumed the role of city mayor on Sept. 9 after the Office of the Ombudsman ordered Rama’s dismissal after he was found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct. Rama was also ordered perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

However, it was only on Wednesday that Garcia was able to officially take his oath as the new Cebu City mayor.

Alternative vision

During his press conference, Garcia said that while he acknowledged that it can be beneficial to aspire to the standards of first-world cities, he does not see the need to brand Cebu City in comparison with places like Singapore.

Instead, he proposed an alternative vision for the city: “Cebu City as the premier city of Asia.”

“I don’t think we should be named or branded like Singapore because we are Cebu City,” he added.

But he clarified that he will not discontinue all of Rama’s initiatives under his administration. There are those that he intend to continue like the “Gubat sa Baha” and the city government’s housing projects.

Moreover, Garcia wanted to give priority to the completion of the Cebu City Medical Center, which has been under construction for 10 years.

2025 budget

In addition, Garcia said that he plans to submit a 2025 budget proposal of less than P20 billion, which he considers to be a more realistic figure.

Rama had initially proposed a P100 billion budget for 2024, but when Garcia stepped in as the acting mayor following Rama’s preventive suspension in May, he approved only P25 billion.

And while he did not yet provide specific details on his 2025 budget request, Garcia gave the assurance that the budget process will be made transparent once the figures are finalized.

He also addressed concerns about Rama’s supporters at City Hall. He said that all employees, regardless of their political affiliation, must follow his lead now that he has officially assumed as the city mayor.

“Whether you are a supporter or not, so long as you are employed here, you must do your work because that is your mandate as public employees of the city of Cebu. Since I am now the mayor, they have to follow the direction of my administration,” he said.

Ombudsman’s decision

Finally, with regard to the Ombudsman’s decision to dismiss Rama, Garcia said he believes the former mayor will accept the ruling.

“Mayor Mike is a lawyer, and I think he knows very well that the Ombudsman’s decision is immediately executory. That is why I took my oath as mayor. He has many lawyers, and they can always inquire with the DILG, but I don’t think it’s possible for him to insist otherwise,” Garcia said.

But in a separate interview on Wednesday, Rama remained defiant.

“I never said I am not coming back. I am coming back,” he said.

