DTCC rakes 13 gold medals in Benguet dancesport tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) harvested medals in the 4th Cordillera Dance Festival 2024 held in La Trinidad, Benguet over the weekend.

DTCC came home to Cebu with 13 gold medals in hand, together with four silvers, and two bronzes.

Leading the medal haul was DTCC’s prodigy Maica Nicole Siano who bagged the most gold medals totaling to seven in her entire campaign. She topped the juvenile solo waltz, quickstep, chacha, samba, 2C standard, 2C Latin, and tango. She also earned a silver medal in the solo juvenile jive.

Joining Siano in their gold medal haul was DTCC founder Eleanor Hayco and her pair Anselmo Estillore who topped the senior 1A Latin. Hayco also ruled the Combine Age 100 Latin with Lloyd Bartolini.

Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Cañeda, a 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalists, topped the Grade A Latin.

The rest of DTCC’s gold medalists were John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon (Under 21 A Latin), Shardie Abellana and Marjorie Abellana (Grade B Latin), and Carlisle Stan Zafra and Jade Rayvin Rosaldo (Juvenile 2A Latin).

The team’s silver medalists were Carlisle Stan Zafra and Jade Rayvin Rosaldo in the Juvenile 2A Standard, 2C Latin, and 2C Standard.

Their massive success in Benguet came less than a month after DTCC hosted the World Dancesport Cebu Open 2024 last September 13 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. More than a hundred dancesport athletes from more than a dozen countries competed in the two-day event.

