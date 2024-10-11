Dennis Trillo flaunts cropped-top fit in Disneyland

It has become a recent online discourse after Kyle Echarri did it, and the conversation grew louder when Carlos Yulo joined in.

Now, renowned actor Dennis Trillo is joining the fun as he flaunts his cropped top look on his recent trip to Disneyland.

Not long ago, several male celebrities took their chances at proving that cropped tops, traditionally worn by women, can also fit into the men’s wardrobe.

It has even become more meaningful considering that Trillo once played Crisostoma Ibarra on television, a man known as the epitome of a Filipino man.

Men in Cropped Tops Club

Kyle Echarri has been known to wear this article of clothing in his recent public appearances, including concerts and in some of his Instagram posts.

He is upfront with his security as he even borders on using other traditionally feminine items, including lipsticks and purses, in his recent brand endorsements and shared photos.

Just recently, the discourse resurfaced when Olympic medalist Carlos Yulo wore a cropped top in a photo shared on his Instagram.

Yulo is also no stranger to breaking gender stereotypes as he is known to excel in a previously feminine-coded sport, even bringing gold medals to our country from it.

READ: LOOK: Kyle Echarri wows netizens after posing on a crop top

His move made mixed reactions from netizens, with some of them supporting his fashion statement while others chose to reply with homophobic slurs on his post.

Nonetheless, he is currently secure with his long-term relationship with his partner, Chloe San Jose, despite the controversy surrounding the tension between them and Yulo’s family.

Welcome to the Club, Dennis

Denis Trillo completes the trifecta as he joined the “men in cropped top” club in his recent fashion statement.

In the video, he is joined by his wife, Jennylyn Mercado, as they walk inside the happiest place on Earth.

The couple has been happily married since November 2021. They have a beautiful daughter, Dylan, who was born within a year of their marriage.

Times have officially changed, mga ka-Siloy. What was originally known as traditionally feminine items may not be considered strictly for feminine use.

These three men stand as testaments that gender expression is a social construct, and each of us defines what we consider to be appropriate for how we want to express ourselves.

Male ka-Siloys, wear that cropped top with pride (only if you want to). /clorenciana