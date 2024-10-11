Baricuatro: ‘High’ poverty rate as reason for Cebu governor run

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gubernatorial aspirant Pamela Baricuatro said that the ‘high incidence of poverty’ in Cebu province has motivated her to run for public office.

She said she would want to “liberate” Cebu from its current struggles.

“Daghan na nag-antos nga katawhan sa probinsya. Mao nay biggest motivating factor ngano mudagan ko,” Baricuatro said during a convergence meeting of local members of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) on October 10.

(There are many people in the province who are suffering. That is my biggest motivating factor as to why I am running.)

Baricuatro filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for Cebu governor on October 8, accompanied by suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, the PDP-Laban Vice President for the Visayas, at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial Office.

The convergence meeting, led by Baricuatro and Rama, was attended by aspiring candidates from Cebu and Bohol under the PDP banner.

They introduced their movement, “Team Liberate Cebu.”

Baricuatro: ‘High’ poverty rate

During a press conference, Baricuatro said she had the passion to tackle poverty and hunger, and she cited ‘statistics’ that reflect the severity of the problem.

“Daghan ang galisod sa probinsya sa Sugbo. Mao na ako i-address kay mao na siya’y concern nga wala na address sa current administration,” she said, citing the ‘high’ poverty rate in the province.

(Many in Cebu province are facing difficulties. That is what I am addressing because that is the concern that has not been addressed by the current administration.)

She also said that the need to prioritize anti-corruption efforts.

She believed that ‘high poverty rate would mean a high corruption status.’

General welfare of the people

Baricuatro criticized the current administration and said that no significant economic activities had been implemented.

“Government must help the general welfare of the people…not businesses,” she added.

When asked about her advantage over incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Baricuatro said her preparation would sets her apart.

She noted that she completed a public leadership program at Harvard.

Meanwhile, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia filed her COC on October 8 for her reelection bid in the upcoming 2025 elections.

