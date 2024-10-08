Philantropist Pam Baricuatro to run as Cebu guv

CEBU CITY, Philippines – There is another challenger against incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in the gubernatorial race here.

Cebuana philanthropist and entrepreneur Pamela Baricuatro on Tuesday, October 8, filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for governor of Cebu.

She will be running under Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban).

ALSO READ:

Gwen Garcia files COC for Cebu governor but no runningmate yet

LIVE UPDATES (LAST DAY): Filing of CoCs for 2025 Elections in Cebu

Junjun Davide to run for Congress instead

On Tuesday’s last day of COC filing, Baricuatro was accompanied by suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who is the Vice President of PDP-Laban in Visayas, at the Comelec Cebu Provincial Office.

However, Baricuatro begged off to provide further details about her decision, adding that her camp will be holding a press conference about it soon.

Baricuatro is a notable philanthropist in Cebu, being the founder of nonprofit group SimplyShare Foundation.

She is also a businesswoman and had been involved in various socio-political movements here. These included the Save Cebu Movement and the Maisug movement.

She also formerly served as Secretary General of the Marcos-led Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, there are three individuals who seek the gubernatorial seat in Cebu.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP