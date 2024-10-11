PBA semis: Terence Romeo shines in San Miguel win vs Ginebra 

Manila–Terrence Romeo was on a roll as he helped the San Miguel Beermen log a 131-125 overtime thriller over Barangay Ginebra in Game 2 of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals on Friday night, October 11, 2024.

Romeo was on the forefront of that resolute stand at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, helping San Miguel even the best-of-seven series with the Gin Kings at 1-1.

Romeo was at the forefront of San Miguel’s attack with his conference-best 26 points.

“Our ball movement was great. Our defense was good as well. We were able to execute better every time we made a stop,” said Romeo, who scored 13 in the fourth and then added nine of his total 26 in the extra period.

EJ Anosike finished with 35 points and nine rebounds, while CJ Perez had 28 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the Beermen.

Justin Brownlee had 39 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists, while Japeth Aguilar led three more locals in chipping in double-digit scores in the losing stand.

Scores:

SAN MIGUEL 131 – Anosike 35, Perez 28, Romeo 26, Fajardo 23, Lassiter 12, Cruz 5, Tautuaa 2, Ross 0, Rosales 0, Trollano 0, Enciso 0, Manuel 0.

GINEBRA 125 – Brownlee 39, J.Aguilar 29, Thompson 16, Ahanmisi 15, Holt 14, Abarrientos 4, Tenorio 3, Cu 2, Devance 2, Pinto 1, Pessumal 0, Adamos 0.

