Asilo’s valiant stand against Nasukawa ends in UD loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Boholano prospect Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo earned the respect of the Japanese boxing fans and his opponent Tenshin Nasukawa after delivering a worthwhile performance in their World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific bantamweight title showdown on Monday night, October 14, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite ultimately losing to Nasukawa via unanimous decision after 10 rounds, Asilo’s display of courage and skill captivated the crowd and showcased his immense potential.

Two judges, Surat Soikrachang and Kazutoshi Yoshida, scored the bout 91-98, while one judge, Filipino Edward Ligas had it 92-97.

READ: Gerwin Asilo arrives in Japan for career-defining bout

In what many anticipated to be a one-sided affair in favor of Nasukawa, the fight turned into a back-and-forth chess match that pushed both fighters to their limits.

The PMI Bohol Boxing Stable prospect known for his speed and accuracy, started the bout impressively, keeping Nasukawa on the defensive.

READ: PMI’s Asilo ready to seize spotlight in Japan

The Japanese phenom, however, responded with his trademark sharp jabs and counterpunches, neutralizing Asilo’s attacks.

The middle rounds saw a fierce exchange of blows, with both fighters landing powerful punches that had the crowd on their feet.

READ: PMI’s Asilo is lone Pinoy warrior in Japan’s mega boxing event

In the ninth round, a well-timed left hook from Nasukawa sent Asilo to the canvas.

Although Asilo managed to recover, the knockdown proved to be a turning point in the fight.

The defeat stained Asilo’s erstwhile unbeaten record of nine wins with four knockouts, while Nasukawa improved to a 5-0 (win-loss) slate with two knockouts.

Despite the loss, Asilo’s performance earned him the admiration of the Japanese boxing fans after showcasing his potential as a future star in the sport.

“I successfully got this championship belt around my waist and thanks to my opponent for fighting me tonight,” said Nasukawa in the post fight interview in the ring.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP