Lovely Gitaruelas dominates at Calbayog City Invitational Race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s elite cyclist Lovely Gitaruelas showcased her prowess over the weekend by dominating both the mountain bike and road bike divisions of the “76th Calbayog City Charter Day Invitational Race 2024” held in Calbayog City, Samar.

Competing against some of the country’s top cyclists, Gitaruelas made a strong statement with her double victory.

The decorated Cebuana cyclist dominated the competition in the mountain bike criterium, edging out national team members Adel Pia and Nicole Quiñones, who took second and third places, respectively.

Her younger sister, Leslie Gitaruelas, delivered a solid performance as well, finishing fourth, while Oliv Rapada rounded out the top five.

Gertaruelas’ victory in the mountain bike division earned her a cash prize of ₱15,000.

But Gitaruelas wasn’t finished. She again proved her dominance in the women’s road bike event, where she clinched the top spot.

Despite the fierce competition from Adel Pia, who took second place, Gitaruelas managed to maintain her winning streak.

Nicole Quiñones dropped to fourth place in this division, with Rapada maintaining her fifth-place finish.

Both the mountain bike and road bike criterium races featured a 1.6-kilometer course, with 15 laps covering a total distance of 24 kilometers.

With her back-to-back victories, Gitaruelas took home an additional ₱15,000 for her road bike triumph, bringing her total winnings to ₱30,000 for the weekend.

