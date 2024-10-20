FACES OF CEBU: Raed Alzghayer, Mister of Filipinas – Man of the World PH 2024

CEBU CITY, Philippines—From getting picked on for his looks to standing out because of his personality and confidence, this Cebuano pageant titleholder is just beginning to make a name for himself, turning his pageant journey into a mission to inspire.

Raed Alzghayer, this year’s Mister of Filipinas, will be carrying the Philippine flag at the Man of the World 2024 pageant.

During the recently held Misters of Filipinas 2024, he represented Cebu Province.

Born and raised in Kuwait to a Jordanian father and a Filipino mother, Raed faced his fair share of bullying due to his unique features.

“What is unique about me is my life story. I was bullied during my childhood and high school days because of my race and looks,” said Raed.

He also experienced racism because of his Asian heritage. Rather than letting these challenges harden him, Raed chose to respond with kindness and empathy.

This sparked his desire to join pageants and show others that no one can dim his light.

“Because of these experiences, I wanted to join pageants. I advocate against bullying and discrimination, and I want to inspire children and people about the importance of being kind and good to one another,” he added.

Raed began his pageant journey in the UAE, and when he moved to Cebu for college, it opened more opportunities for him to hone his skills in pageantry and compete in larger competitions.

“I started joining pageants at school, then moved on to pageants in the UAE. I was appointed Mister Supranational 2022, competed in Poland, and made it to the Top 20. Misters of Filipinas is my first national pageant,” he said.

Raed graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Tourism Management from the University of San Carlos.

He worked as a flight attendant for major airlines, including Emirates and Qatar Airways, and is currently preparing to join a third company. However, his career in aviation is just one part of his story.

What sets Raed apart from other pageant contestants is his attitude toward his fellow competitors. He treats them as brothers, offering support and help rather than seeing them as rivals.

Through his platform, Raed aims to inspire others to rise above body shaming, age-related stereotypes, and negativity.

“As long as you’re still living, you can always keep chasing your dreams. Bullying, bashing, and traumas are just phases. The best attitude is to not let them change you into a bad person but instead become kinder and nicer,” Raed added.

His journey is a testament to the power of kindness, resilience, and the importance of staying true to oneself while pursuing dreams. /clorenciana

