Carcar: Lightning strikes 2 students playing soccer, 1 dead, 1 hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A random lightning strike ended the life of a 16-year-old boy, who was playing football with 20 other students in a grass field in Sitio Danawan, Barangay Liburon, Carcar City in southern Cebu.

Lemuel Alfeche, a high school student, landed in the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center on October 11, the day that he was hit by a lighning strike.

He survived for six days at the hospital but on October 16, Alfeche, died due to the injuries he suffered from the tragic incident.

READ MORE:

How to avoid getting struck by lightning

Another 15-year-old male student, who was near Alfeche at the time the lightning struck, survived and was recuperating at a hospital in Carcar City.

Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Visayas (Pagasa Visayas), said that the other students in the area, who were playing with Alfeche at the time of the incident were lucky that they were not hurt unlike the two boys.

Aguirre said that what hit the two boys was a random lightning strike.

He said that lightning strikes could happen at random, regardless of whether there was rain.

While the grass field was not near any bodies of water or tall trees, Aguirre said that the danger was still present because the area was elevated and the clouds were directly overhead.

Aguirre also said that while humans being struck by lightning were not common, it would usually be fatal.

Because of this, he advised the public to have situational awareness every time the weather turns gloomy at any time of the day.

Aguirre said that if possible, the public is advised to stay indoors during these times in order to avoid the danger of lightning strikes.

According to a witness, the students were running around the field when Lemuel and another boy identified as 15-year-old Shane arrived and a few minutes later, lightning struck.

The two boys fell to the ground unconscious. Another minor called for help and they rushed to the hospital for treatment.

While Shane is still recuperating from his injuries at the hospital, Lemuel unfortunately passed away.

His wake is now being held at his house in Brgy. Liburon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP