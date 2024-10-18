PNP charges Quiboloy supporters with sedition for blocking arrest

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed criminal complaints for sedition and inciting to sedition against individuals who allegedly helped Apollo Quiboloy evade arrest while spreading antigovernment sentiments during last month’s police manhunt in Davao City.

The PNP said the suspects misled authorities by denying knowledge of Quiboloy’s location, used violence and barricades to delay the search, and urged the public to “attack” Malacañang to stop the serving of his arrest warrant.

Among those named in the complaint filed at the Department of Justice on Thursday were Israelito Torreon, lawyer of the Quiboloy-founded sect Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC); and political commentator and former anticommunist task force spokesperson Lorraine Badoy-Partosa.

Also named respondents were Jeffrey Celis, who claimed to be a former high-ranking official of the New People’s Army; KJC executive secretary Eleanor Cardona; Carlo Catil; Kathleen Kaye Laurente; Trinidad Arafol; Lord Byron Cristobal; Joey Espina Sun; Esteban Lava; Jose Lim III; Marie Dinah Tolentino-Fuentes, as well as several “John Does” and “Jane Does.”

Badoy and Celis are media personalities facing other civil suits for alleged Red-tagging in their program on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), which is owned by KJC.

The PNP complaint cited the respondents for alleged violation of Article 139 of the Revised Penal Code (sedition) and Article 142 (inciting to sedition) in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Classified as a “crime against public order,” the charge of sedition is bailable and carries a penalty of imprisonment ranging from six years to 12 years for leaders, with a fine of up to P2 million.

Obstruction attempt

The complaint was in connection with the 16-day police operation at the KJC compound in Davao City to locate and serve the arrest warrants on Quiboloy and four of his five coaccused in the sexual abuse and human trafficking cases they face in the Quezon City and Pasig courts, a PNP spokesperson said at a press briefing.

“There was a deliberate attempt on their part to really hide the whereabouts of Quiboloy and others. We were able to prove that when it turned out that Quiboloy and others were really hiding in [KJC]. There was an intention to really deny their location. We have documented all their actions against our policemen,” said Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo.

“Initially, what we alleged were their actions, such as calling on the people to rise against the government, preventing the police from serving the warrant of arrest, and many others,” said Police Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, director of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, a former Davao region police director who led the operations against Quiboloy.

According to the complaint, Torreon and the other respondents barricaded the KJC compound when police attempted to serve the arrest warrant on Quiboloy on Aug. 24.

Specifically, Torreon, Cardona, Catil, Badoy-Partosa, Celis, Laurente, and Arafol, “along with other supporters and members of [KJC], barricaded the gate and manifested their opposition to the operation at the [KJC],” the complaint said.

“Torreon, Cardona, and Catil, along with their supporters and members, misled the complainant by asserting that the warrant of arrest should not be executed in Davao City, as it was only issued against Sylvia Cemanes, a resident of Pasig City,” it added.

Call to ‘attack’ Palace

The complaint outlined how KJC members and supporters committed violent acts against police personnel when they staged rallies on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, based on the affidavits from the officers involved in the search.

These actions included blocking the highway with vehicles, throwing chairs and stones, spraying fire extinguishers, setting tires ablaze, and mocking the civil disturbance management contingents.

The complaint also cited a nine-minute video posted on the Facebook page of SMNI that was uploaded around 12:19 a.m. on Aug. 24.

The video, titled “Call to Rise Up,” had a caption that read: “WE ARE WITHDRAWING OUR SUPPORT FROM THIS EVIL, CORRUPT, LAWLESS REGIME OF BONGBONG MARCOS —KOJC.”

The entire clip showed Cardona calling on the “8 million members and supporters” of the KJC to prepare.

“I’m calling all members, all supporters, all kingdom leaders. Get ready because this is going full steam ahead. We are going to Malacañang. We won’t wait to be attacked; we will be the ones to attack,” she said in Filipino.

The PNP earlier filed a complaint for obstruction of justice and direct assault complaints against the KJC members.

Quiboloy surrendered to authorities on Sept. 9 after being given an ultimatum by the police. He has since been detained at the Pasig City Jail.

