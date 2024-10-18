San Fernando: Hubby, mistress caught by wife, cops inside lodge

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old husband and his 30-year-old mistress, who were both caught in the act of cheating on the 35-year-old wife inside a San Fernando town lodge, will be facing concubinage charges.

This as the police in San Fernando town in southern Cebu is set to file the complaint today, October 18, against the two today at the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

Police Major John Christian Bautista, San Fernando Police Station chief, said that the complaint would be filed because the wife was firm on pursuing the case.

READ MORE:

Married man and his mistress caught inside Cebu City pension house

The impacts of cheating? A psychologist’s take on adultery

CHEATING CAUGHT: Married sales girl, lover arrested for adultery in Toledo City

The husband from Carcar City and his mistress from Mandaue City were caught by the wife and the police engagin in the sexual act inside a lodge in San Fernando town at past 10 p.m. last October 15.

The husband and his mistress were then arrested and detained at the detention cell of the San Fernando Police Station.

Bautista said that the wife sought assistance from the police after she followed her husband and his mistress and saw them entering a lodge.

The police chief said that when they barged into the room of the lovers, they found the husband and the mistress still having sex.

The two were the arrested and brought to the police station.

The wife said she was firm in pursuing the case against her husband and his mistress.

READ MORE:

A priest’s take on why adultery happens: It’s a symptom of a bigger problem

Guilty of adultery, concubinage, or bigamy

“Nahalata na siya sa kanyang asawa kaya sinundan ito! nakunperma ng babaye na pumasok itong asawa kasama ang Kabit kaya pinahuli” Bautista said.

(The wife had noticed that her husband was doing something wrong and so she followed him! And when she confirmed that her husband and his mistress entered a lodge, she then had them arrested.)

Bautista said that the wife, who was already suspicious of her husband after she noticed that he would leave the house when she would report to work in Cebu City, followed the husband without him noticing her, last October 15.

The wife has a job order job in the Cebu City government.

When asked to comment on their arrest, the husband and his mistress refused to say anything about what happened to them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP