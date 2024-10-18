Cesafi athletics meet: UC Webmasters eye impressive showing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters track and field team is poised to deliver a great performance in the weekend’s Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) athletics competition at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

With a roster stacked with top-tier talents, UC’s athletics coach Daniel Noval, is confident his squad will secure crucial medals to put them atop the standings.

“We’ve prepared like this is our final run, throw, and jump,” Noval told CDN Digital.

“We’re confident heading into the weekend because we’ve maximized our training, even though the venue had some issues. We’ve put in triple the effort to ensure we’re ready,” he said.

UC, a perennial powerhouse in CESAFI athletics, is set to face stiff competition from rivals like the University of San Carlos (USC), University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, and other member schools in what promises to be an intense two-day meet.

Noval will place much of his hopes on his high school standouts, including middle-distance runner Myles Andre Tutor and Sean Kyle Carillo, a Palarong Pambansa finalist.

On the women’s side, he’ll count on rising stars Jia Angel and Ken Amber Tutor to make their mark.

In the college division, UC boasts a lineup of seasoned veterans and former Cesafi medalists.

Among them are Vincent Renz Linamas, Rick Angelo Soto, Jay Rhyan Tayab, Haillie Fiedacan, Fred Binondo, Jumar Torremocha, Kim Licayan, Harli Bon Redulla, Arcelo Oswaldo, and Jerome Casinillo.

Noval also has a secret weapon in multi-titled long-distance runner Mark Mahinay, while his women’s team is led by talented athletes such as Crystall Villanueva, Judy Grace Reposo, Ana Marie Larayos, Cherry Andrin, Shanily Nierves, and Krystelle Me Leyson.

“I expect them to showcase their full potential,” Noval said.

“We’ve trained aggressively, and we’re going into this competition with a mindset that we’re the best in this sport.”

Unsafe track oval

While optimistic about his team’s chances, Noval raised concerns about the condition of the CCSC’s rubberized track, echoing the sentiments of USC’s head coach Arvin Loberanis.

Visible damage to the oval, including thinning and missing rubber sections, poses a potential safety risk to athletes.

“To be honest, it’s not ideal,” Noval admitted.

“There are sections of the oval where the rubber is either too thin or has peeled off completely. It’s a serious safety concern, but credit to the organizers for doing what they can to minimize the risks,” he said.

Despite the oval being renovated last year in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa, the current state of the track is less than ideal. However, with no other options available, athletes will be forced to compete on the dilapidated surface.

