Cebu Volleyball Friends competes in Bacolod beach volleyball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu-based Volleyball Friends beach volleyball squad will test their mettle in a major tournament in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, this weekend.

The team will compete in the ‘Second Mayor Albee Benitez Beach Volleyball Tournament’ at the University of St. La Salle Sandbox in the “City of Smiles.”

They are among the 25 teams from around the Philippines vying for beach volleyball supremacy in the 17-under category.

The team is composed of Nathan Siarez, Joshua Icamina, and Aidan Tanjay, and will be coached by Calvin Cempron.

They are competing in Pool D and will face mostly Negros-based teams: Team Bago, Down the Line, Puntataytay, MRT 6108, and Sidlak Victorias.

Other notable teams in the tournament include the host University of St. La Salle, National University, and Angat Pilipinas Volleyball Club.

The tournament is part of the ‘3rd MasskaraLympics’ in Bacolod City, which also features other sports events.

Volleyball Friends will face MRT 6108 in their first match, followed by Team Bago, Down the Line, and Sidlak Victorias. They will wrap up their elimination round campaign with a duel against Puntataytay.

